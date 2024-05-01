Lakers News: LeBron James Clarifies Thinking on NBA Future
Following a second straight brisk playoff defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, this one a 4-1 exit in the first round (a little better than that Western Conference Finals sweep, perhaps, but ultimately more disappointing given that it was in the first round), a pall was cast over the Los Angeles Lakers' — and All-Star combo forward LeBron James' — future.
Two of LA's starters, James and point guard D'Angelo Russell, have player options for the 2024-25 season. James, who at 39 is the oldest player in the NBA, has just finished his 21st NBA season. He has a $51.4 million option to play a record-tying 22nd. After a very terse postgame presser, James took to his official X account to clarify how he feels about his future.
James looked like his typical All-Star self this season, averaging 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits. He cannot be the day-in, day-out defensive stalwart he was in his absolute prime, but nobody really expects him to be at this stage in his career. The fact that he remains such a stupendous offensive talent, capable of playing big minutes, is impressive enough.
It's been widely suggested that James will indeed opt out, but that he does intend to sign a new deal and play at least two more seasons. Time will tell if that reality shakes out. Should he depart, he would leave the Lakers in relative disarray. Following a 47-35 season, LA proved itself once again to be a good-not-great playoff also-ran. That's nothing to sneeze at, given the status of the Western Conference's youth movement.
More Lakers: Odds Revealed For Darvin Ham Replacement As Next LA Head Coach