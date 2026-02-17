LeBron James Would Be ‘Welcomed Back’ by Lakers if He Doesn’t Retire After This Season

LeBron James’s future has never been less certain.

The longtime NBA star is on the precipice of retirement at 41 years old. His contract is up after this season. Unlike the previous six years in Los Angeles, James is not guaranteed to wear purple and gold next season, and for the first time ever he isn’t guaranteed to play another year in the NBA.

Nobody, not even James, knows what will come next. His only stated goal for the future is that he wants “to live,” as he told reporters on Sunday ahead of his 22nd All-Star Game . He is clearly focused on finishing the year out in Los Angeles and will make his decisions beyond that on his own time. First James will determine if he wants to extend his own NBA record and suit up for a 24th season. If he does, then he’ll have to make a call on whether he stays with the Lakers or turns his eyes elsewhere.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the Lakers would be happy to have James back for another run if he decides to play again.

“If James wants to play a 24th season, he would be welcomed back in L.A., sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “[Lakers president Rob] Pelinka declared before the start of this season that he would love it if James retired a Laker, and, sources told ESPN, that sentiment was meant to reflect a 2026 retirement or a 2027 retirement, if James intends to extend his career.”

The question isn’t really whether the Lakers want him back in the broad view, though. Instead, it’s at what price point.

Why bringing back LeBron James will be tricky for Lakers

Los Angeles is aiming to build the future of the franchise around the talents of Luka Dončić. The team’s relative inactivity at this year’s deadline coupled with many reports about their plans to take a big swing this offseason reflect the new long-term view for the organization rather than maximizing the last years of James’s career. In order to do that well the Lakers need as much financial flexibility as they can afford, and part of the reason they’re looking to make moves this offseason is due to the expectation that James’s $52.7 million salary is coming off the books.

If James elects to play again and expects to be paid on a similar level next year, that will severely limit what Los Angeles can do in free agency and on the trade market. Would he be willing to take a serious pay cut? The last deal James signed was a few million below a max salary in order to grant the Lakers a bit of flexibility, so he’s shown a willingness to be a team player in the recent past. But his play no longer suggests James is anywhere near a max salary player. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 7.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this year. Those are good numbers and he still very much boasts the capability to be great on certain nights—but not every night. Not anymore. Especially on defense. And the reality is, in the current CBA environment the Lakers would be handcuffing themselves if they signed a player with James’s flaws to a big deal. If they are serious about competing for a title they have to overhaul this roster and it will be all but impossible to do so if they dedicate tens of millions to James for one last ride.

If both sides want it to happen a deal will certainly be struck. But if James expects to receive a contract on par with his last contract, there will likely be friction with the Lakers’ long-term vision.

