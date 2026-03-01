LeBron James Says Daughter Zhuri Won’t Be Playing Basketball Unlike Her Brothers

LeBron James was joined by his 11-year-old daughter Zhuri during the Lakers’ road game against the Warriors on Saturday, marking the first time she’s attended an away game of James’s other than the All-Star Game. It understandably meant a great deal to the 41-year-old.

Zhuri went viral before the game as she was seen practicing some handles courtside. This made NBA fans wonder, will Zhuri be the next great James basketball player?

James quickly shut down that possibility in his post-game interview, jokingly explaining that his wife Savannah is “done with basketball” because of his long career and both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, competing in the sport. His daughter will focus on volleyball, which she’s already proven to be a young talent in.

“She’s a volleyball player, don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with basketball, she’s done with it,” James said, sparking laughter from reporters. “[Zhuri’s] a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while, so she does got good handles and she’s good form, too. But, my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She says that’s it.”

🗣️ “She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while.. got good handles.. good form too” • @KingJames sounds off on having his good-luck charm Zhuri on the road! ❤️ #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/k5W8UnJoVI — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

Zhuri getting buckets with Bron in the Bay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dqMKPFE68T — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

So, there likely won’t be a WNBA star in our midst from the James family.

But, maybe basketball fans will start to see Zhuri on the sidelines at James’s games more, especially as his career winds down. James hasn’t made any official announcements about retirement, but it’s widely believed that his career will come to a close within the next few years. He’s already playing in his record-breaking 23rd season.

