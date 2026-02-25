Luka Dončić Had Weird Excuse for Passing Up Open Shot That Cost Lakers a Win

The Lakers lost at home to the Magic, 110-109, on Tuesday and a decision by Luka Dončić in the final seconds had everyone, including LeBron James, scratching their heads as the star guard passed up an open look that could have saved his team.

With just over six seconds left in the game, Dončić received an inbounds pass a few feet behind the three-point line and had more than enough space to launch a shot that was in his range. Instead, he took a dribble, stepped closer to the line and then passed the ball off to James, who was forced into taking a fadeaway prayer that didn’t come close to going in.

Dončić had this to say after the game about his thought process on that play, via ESPN: "I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little bit far. Tried to take one dribble closer. And I probably shouldn't have picked up the ball and just tried to attack."

Here’s how that played out:

Lakers crumble on the final play of the game... Magic win!



Luka had a WIDE OPEN look

Dončić added that he thought there was more time on the clock and that he thought the Lakers could have gotten a better look at a game-winning shot.

"I think I thought it was more time. It was, what, six, seven seconds. It was enough time to get a better look, try to drive the ball, so that's why I picked [up my dribble]."

LeBron James’s statement on Dončić’s decision

James seemed to be surprised that Dončić passed on the shot and said he wasn’t in a great spot to receive the ball and attempt his buzzer-beater.

"Obviously you’ll have to ask Luka what he saw on that. I thought he had a good look and it looked like he kind of just lost his balance. Didn't have a rhythm with the ball, whatever the case may be. And it kind of allowed [Orlando's defense] to get back in front of him. And I was kind of off-balance when he gave it to me. I thought he had a great look. That's my POV."

LeBron James on the Lakers' final inbounds play to Luka Doncic: "I'm not sure. Obviously you'll have to ask Luka what he saw on that. I thought he had a good look... I was kinda off balance when he gave it to me. I thought he had a great look".

Dončić took the blame for not being more aggressive in that moment.

"I mean, I just saw [James] open, and I didn't want to lose the ball," Doncic said. "We didn't have timeouts. I shouldn't have picked up the ball. I should have attacked. That's on me."

The loss dropped the Lakers to 34-23 on the season and it ended an eight-game homestand that saw them go 4-4. Next up for Los Angeles are two road games against the Suns on Thursday and the Warriors on Saturday.

