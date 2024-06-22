Lakers News: 2 Former LA Wings Could Be Good Free Agent Fits
A pair of Los Angeles Lakers swingmen seem like decent bets to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. Both could currently still re-sign with their incumbent clubs ahead of the official start of free agent on June 30, though neither has just yet.
Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report suggests that Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley, who played for L.A. during the end of the 2022-23 season, could earn significantly more money in free agency than he could with Milwaukee. All the Bucks can offer him on his present contract is 120 percent of his veteran's minimum deal. Beasley is a defensive sieve, but thanks to his 41.3 percent conversion rate on 6.9 triple tries a night, the 6-foot-4 wing has become one of the league sharpshooters in the NBA, on volume, and the 27-year-old clearly wants to capitalize with longer-term money that could pay him closer to a mid-level. In 79 contests with the 49-33 Bucks, the Florida State product averaged 11.3 points on .443/.413/.714 shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 dimes.
Haynes adds that starting Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was rostered in Los Angeles from 2017-21, is trying to negotiate a contract extension with Denver before general free agency hits on June 30 (thanks to the new CBA, teams have an exclusive window in which to hammer out deals with their own impending free agents, starting a day after the end of the NBA Finals). He has a $15.4 million player option for next season, which he allegedly would decline to reach free agency. He could still sign with the Nuggets even if this happens, but he'd have more opportunities to negotiate richer deals. KCP is a major 3-and-D wing in the NBA, a great championship piece who's already won titles with the Lakers in 2020 and Nuggets in 2023 as a starter.
More Lakers: Will JJ Redick Hire Help Improve Los Angeles' Free Agent Recruitment This Summer?