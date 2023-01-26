All Lakers Expert Predictions For Wednesday Night's San Antonio Bout

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finish off their regular season series against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A win tonight would make LA 4-0 on the year against a San Antonio team that, admittedly, is all in on the Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama sweepstakes this season.

We at All Lakers supplied some expert predictions ahead of tonight's contest. Give them a gander:

1. Assuming LeBron James does not play, can the Lakers still win tonight?

Alex: Absolutely. They've won plenty without Anthony Davis (10-10 in his absence), and he's expected to suit up tonight for the first time in five-and-a-half weeks, so they should still be able to handle San Antonio without LeBron James.

Noah: They definitely can and should. The return of Anthony Davis, albeit on a minutes restriction, should give them more than enough firepower. And the Spurs are tanking, and probably don't even want to win Wednesday night.

Chloe: The team has been able to step up in previous games where LeBron sat out, and I don't think San Antonio presents itself as that much of a problem where LA can't come out with a win.

2. Who'll have more rebounds tonight: Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant, Jakob Poeltl, or the field?

Noah: That's a great question. AD is on a minutes restriction, so it's not going to be him. Bryant and Poeltl will definitely be battling it out in the paint, but I'm going to take the field. I know I don't have to give an answer, but I could see one of LeBron (if he plays) or Russell Westbrook getting up there. But since my answer can be the field, I'm going with the field.

Chloe: Given that AD will be on the court for the first time in six weeks, I don't think he'll be the top rebounder tonight. I see Jakob Poeltl taking this category here. Though we've seen the energy Bryant possesses, I think the Spurs' big man will dominate.

Alex: I'll give it to Thomas Bryant here. AD may be on a minutes limit tonight, but that won't always be the case. Bryant has free room to reign, and should be able to attack the glass at will against a generally porous San Antonio defense (Poeltl excluded).

3. Which Spurs wing is going to ultimately become the better player, Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell?

Chloe: Although both guys are great scorers, I think that Keldon Johnson has shown more potential. Keldon has the ability to turn into an elite ball-handler and self-creator with the skills he has already accumulated over his four seasons in San Antonio.

Alex: Johnson has looked like the better player this year, but he does have an extra year of NBA seasoning under his belt. You can't teach size, and ultimately I think Johnson's hypothetical positional versatility as the bigger player may give him the edge. But I like Vassell's game too!

Noah: I like them both but I really like Johnson's game. He got experience being around the world's best players when he made the roster for Team USA in The Olympics, and I imagine that will only help him as he continues to improve in his NBA career.

4. Who will win their next title first, the Lakers or the Spurs?

Alex: I think it will be tough for San Antonio to maintain its infrastructure once Gregg Popovich does retire. The 73-year-old is the oldest head coach in the league, and has served as the Spurs' dual head coach/team president since 1996. In that span, he has taken San Antonio to six NBA Finals appearances (all with Tim Duncan), winning five. All that said, the team is in prime position to draft one of the top talents in what's looking like a loaded draft. Should it nab, say, Scoot Henderson, and continue to build for the next four or five years, it could be quite the club. I don't trust Rob Pelinka or Jeanie Buss to properly build a team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis after the last few years, and LA is also missing a ton of probable lottery draft picks. I'll give the edge to the Spurs.

Noah: I mean San Antonio is heading to the lottery again this year, and if the ping pong balls don't bounce their way for Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson, they'll probably be bad for a few more years. The Lakers are technically built to win now, and it seems like they're starting to figure things out. All it takes is one more piece next to LeBron and AD to win a title, so I'm going Lakers.

Chloe: San Antonio will probably win their next title before the Lakers. We know that the Spurs are tanking, which already gives them more of an advantage with the acquisition of a top player to carry the franchise. On the other hand, the Lakers are still having to work to form a team with longevity and consistency.

5. How will Rui Hachimura do in his first Lakers game?

Noah: If LeBron doesn't play, I think Hachimura could end up playing upwards of 30 minutes tonight. I think he'll fit right into the Lakers offense, and should get a ton of open looks. Last time he was on a basketball court on Saturday, he tied his career-high with 30 points on 13/22 shooting from the field and 3/5 from deep. I think he'll get somewhere in the 15-18 points range, with a few rebounds and two or three 3-pointers.

Chloe: I think Rui will create an instant impact. He already is a perfect fit for the Lakers' style with his ability to play in transition. The 6'8'' forward can add on both ends of the floor, improving the team's shooting and defense. I'm predicting he'll have 12-15 points and will grab at least three rebounds.

Alex: The mercurial 24-year-old forward got a bit buried on the Wizards' depth chart. That shouldn't be the case with the Lakers. LA absolutely needs a player with his potential, and he should soon move ahead of Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson in the team's pecking order. For now, I'm expecting Darvin Ham to use him a bit conservatively as he gets acclimated to his new team. I'm going to say he plays 25 minutes, scores 10 points (including at least two treys), and has no other stats.