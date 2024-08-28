All-Star Ex-Laker Continuing Overseas Career with 3x3 Team
Former four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who was briefly a Los Angeles Laker, is continuing his career with a unique pivot.
According to FIBA 3x3 Basketball's official X account, the 6-foot-10 big man is joining a 3x3 club, the World Tour squad Wuxi WenLv, through the end of this year's 3x3 season.
The Kentucky product inked a one-year deal with Los Angeles in 2019, but a torn left anterior cruciate ligament stopped his season before it could start. Ultimately, team president Rob Pelinka had to waive Cousins to make room for Markieff Morris. After besting the Miami Heat in a six-game NBA Finals encounter, L.A. claimed its (at the time) record-tying 17 league championship. But the Lakers still gave Cousins a ring, despite his no longer being on the team.
Cousins was selected with the No. 10 pick by the Sacramento Kings, and made an instant impact — at least, when it came to racking up major individual accolades. Cousins, handily the best player on the Kings during his six-and-a-half seasons in Sacramento, was never once on a playoff squad with the Kings. It was merciful, then, for Cousins to be moved to the New Orleans Pelicans midway through 2015-16, where he would first play alongside future All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (Davis was more of a power forward then, especially next to C. Health issues impeded Cousins from partaking in the 2016-17 postseason, when the Pelicans would advance to the second round for the first (and last) time in the Davis era.
Cousins hurt his left Achilles during New Orleans' 115-113 victory. A season-ending surgery in January 2018 also concluded the expiring free agent's tenure with the Pelicans.
At that point, when healthy, Cousins was a lethal two-way force. He could run the floor, shoot from anywhere, and body the opposition in the painted area. He was one of the league's best centers at the start of what has become a gradual league-wide renaissance for the position.
Unfortunately, Cousins was never consistently healthy again, and when he was he struggled to reach those scoring heights.
He recovered from the Achilles ailment, one of the most devastating injuries in all of basketball, only to tear his left quadriceps during the first round of the 2019 playoffs, while with his next team, the Golden State Warriors. After the Lakers and the aforementioned ACL tear ruined his 2019-20 run,
Cousins suited up for the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Although he did work out for the Lakers midway through the 2022-23 season, he did not ultimately get another NBA opportunity. Since then, the 34-year-old has played for the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Although he did work out for the Lakers midway through the 2022-23 season, he did not ultimately get another NBA opportunity. Since then, the 34-year-old has played for international programs in Puerto Rico and Taiwan.
More Lakers: Los Angeles' LeBron James Doesn’t Want Bronny Calling Him ‘Dad’ on Court