All-Star Former Laker Accuses LA of Not Being 'Serious' After Bronny James Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers decision to draft Bronny James with the 55th overall selection in the NBA draft has sparked so much controversy amongst basketball communities and fans due to the fact that he is the son of lock hall of famer LeBron James.
Despite the Lakers taking a second-round flyer on Bronny, the opinions of the masses have not been kind to the rookie out of the University of Southern California. In a recent development, former Sacramento Kings' legendary center Demarcus Cousins spoke with Michelle Beadle of 'Run it Back TV' about Bronny James being on the Lakers roster.
"I don't really think the Lakers are serious anymore," Cousins said. "I love everything that (LeBron) stands for ... as far as the Lakers actually competing, I don't know. I take that as a sign that they aren't really serious."
"The way their season ended last year with the high expectations, I expected more from them as far as making moves," Cousins said. "I do like the kid from Tennessee [Dalton Knecht] that they drafted. I think he can be an instant impact player for them. They had a lot of concerns last year that I don't think really were addressed."
Although, Cousins is entitled to his opinion, the narratives around Bronny and the Lakers are starting to become low-hanging fruit. There is no reason for people to be so taken back by the storied franchise taking a 20-year old kid with the 55th overall selection.
In the NBA's history there have been only 2 players who have had memorable careers after being selected 55th, Patty Mill and Luis Scola headline that list. For anyone who is a die hard basketball fan, they'd know that Scola and Mills were good role-players but neither were all-time greats in the NBA.
For Bronny James, his insurmountable expectations do not stem from his own potential as an NBA player but from how people view him as the son of potentially the greatest basketball player the game has ever seen.
Bronny went through a cardiac arrest during his freshman offseason at USC and he was sidelined for an extended period of time. These circumstances would garner grace from most people but Bronny has had an unfair microscope placed on him.
