LeBron James Receives Final Injury Designation for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off consecutive wins over the Indiana Pacers and, most notably, the New York Knicks, and hope to make it three in a row on Tuesday night against Anthony Edwards and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

It will be a tough challenge for the Lakers, with Edwards and company having won eight out of their last 10 games and seemingly hitting their stride as of late. Minnesota is now sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings, a half-game ahead of Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team will have to take on the Timberwolves without superstar forward LeBron James, who has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves

LeBron James (right hip contusion; left foot arthritis) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game versus Minnesota. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2026

James last played a week ago when the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road at Ball Arena. He had a hard fall in that game and appeared to have injured his elbow while potentially suffering a hip contusion, which was what was listed on the injury report before Sunday’s game against the Knicks.

After Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves, the Lakers will have only 17 regular-season games left on the schedule. It will be a tough stretch, to say the least, for the Lakers, as they’ll face some of the best teams in both conferences.

It could be significantly more difficult for the Lakers if James remains on the mend. They’ll have to lean heavily on Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia to shoulder the load until the future Hall of Famer can get back on the floor.

Lakers Face Tough Final Stretch of the 2025-26 NBA Season

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers will face stiff competition from the Nuggets, Rockets (twice), Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder (twice) and Phoenix Suns.

It will no doubt be a very challenging stretch for the Lakers and every team in the West below the San Antonio Spurs (47-17) and Thunder (51-15), with so many playoff scenarios in the West set to unfold in the coming weeks before the start of the NBA playoffs on April 18.

The Suns (37-27), Nuggets (39-26), Lakers (39-25), Rockets (39-24) and Timberwolves (40-24) will all be jockeying for position in the West in these final weeks, with no telling what the playoff picture will look like when the dust finally settles.

