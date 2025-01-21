Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Wizards
Will nine-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis, on the cusp of making a 10th team (probably by being voted onto the All-Star bench by rival coaches), suit up for the Lakers' matchup Tuesday against the Washington Wizards?
More Lakers: Los Angeles Recalls Bronny James from G League Ahead of Game vs Nets
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers have revealed that their five-time All-NBA superstar has been downgraded to being merely questionable to suit up against the Wizards due to a sore right calf.
A Davis absence could spell major trouble for Los Angeles' frontcourt depth, which was already pretty precarious.
According to the league's latest injury report, Lakers reserve center Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and backup power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) remain sidelined — as they have all year — for the Lakers.
Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, whose 2025-26 team option has not been picked up and who is on the outs in L.A., remains on the shelf with a left hamstring strain. 20-time All-Star power forward LeBron James is considered probable to play through a left foot injury.
More Lakers: JJ Redick's New Rotation Strategy Could Hint at Possible Lakers Trade
It makes sense that first-year head coach JJ Redick has opted to hand the keys to his offense over to Davis, ahead of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles superstar James.
At 40, James is the oldest active player in the league, and has been for years. Davis, meanwhile, is a lethal threat in the paint as a scorer, defender and rebounder, and has emerged as a pretty high-level passer for a 6-foot-10 big man.
The Wizards, meanwhile, will be without injury-prone 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia contusion), recent signing Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery recovery), former No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain), and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League assignment).
Through 37 healthy bouts this year for the 22-18 Lakers, Davis is averaging 25.6 points on .520/.318/.784 shooting splits, 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
The action tips off at Crypto.com Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. PT.
More Lakers:
Lakers Fan Favorite Quincy Olivari Reflects on Los Angeles Experience After Being Cut
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Ruled Out for Second Game Following Birth of Son
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.