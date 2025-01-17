Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Ruled Out For Second Game Following Birth of Son
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man small forward Dorian Finney-Smith has been ruled out for what would have been his first clash with his last team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Friday night, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The 6-foot-7 vet will miss his second consecutive contest following the birth of his son. He had already been considered doubtful to play prior to the news breaking.
More Lakers: Cam Johnson Injury Status for Los Angeles vs Nets
Finney-Smith has been a critical figure for L.A., to the point where he may at some point displace either starting shooting guard Max Christie or starting small forward Rui Hachimura.
In his six healthy games for Los Angeles, the 31-year-old is averaging 6.8 points on fairly efficient .438/.409/.800 shooting splits, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals a night in 23.7 minutes per for Los Angeles.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Western Conference Rival Waives Former Lakers Center
Losing Finney-Smith could mean head coach JJ Redick opts to lean more on another reserve, point guard Gabe Vincent, who now becomes the Lakers' best healthy perimeter defender, with Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt both on the shelf against the 14-27 Nets.
At 21-17 on the year, Los Angeles isn't quite looking like a world beater this year. Team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka took a savvy swing by moving point guard D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract, little-utilized second-year forward Maxwell Lewis, and three future second round draft picks in exchange for Finney-Smith and shooting guard Shake Milton.
Pelinka also made a strange move recently, opting to ditch standout point guard Quincy Olivari in favor of using his two-way slot for more center depth. Pelinka brought in 6-foot-11 former New Orleans Pelicans two-way player Trey Jemison to join incumbent two-way signings Christian Koloko, another center, and Armel Traore, a small forward.
Los Angeles' depth at the position has been weak all year. Christian Wood has missed every game so far while recovering from an offseason left knee surgery. Jaxson Hayes has been banged up for much of the season. Shockingly, All-NBA center Anthony Davis has been relatively healthy.
More Lakers:
East Contender Reportedly Eyeing Lakers Prime Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
JJ Redick's New Rotation Strategy Could Hint at Possible Lakers Trade
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued toLakers On SI.