Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Injury Status After Loss to Cavaliers
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is dealing with a predictable-if-still-disappointing health issue following the Lakers' similarly disappointing 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.
Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the 6-foot-10 big man revealed that he "jammed" his hip during the first quarter of the clash. He believes that the last three contests on the now 3-2 Lakers' road trip — against the 1-4 Toronto Raptors Friday, the 1-4 Detroit Pistons on Monday, and the 2-3 Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday — are "must wins," and it seems like he'll at least try to suit up for all of them.
Los Angeles is heading to the home floors of three sub-.500 teams. Among that triptych, only Memphis was expected to be an actual playoff contender. The Grizzlies will be without at least six players tonight, including two starters, so L.A. may get a bit of an injury break if these ailments hold through next week.
Davis is currently leading the NBA with 153 total points and 48 total defensive rebounds, and ranks as the league's third-leading scorer with 30.6 points on .546/.250/.763 shooting splits — along with 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals a night.
Against the Cavaliers, the nine-time All-Star scored 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and a paltry 4-of-8 shooting from the foul line, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals, while posting a -18 plus-minus — the worst such metric among L.A.'s starting five.
Though the Lakers starting off hot under first-time head coach JJ Redick, Los Angeles has now dropped two consecutive bouts. The club was outplayed down the stretch by the Phoenix Suns in a winnable clash earlier this week (All-Star Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James was not at his best), but Los Angeles was totally outflanked by the Cavaliers in all facets on Wednesday — outside of a brief rally.
Cleveland is deeper, but L.A.'s first five is solid. Davis had been dominant in the Lakers' first four games against opposing centers, but the twin tower attack of Cavaliers big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen exposed L.A.'s frontcourt depth woes a bit. The Lakers are no doubt hopeful that ailing big men Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, and even two-way center Christian Koloko will be back sooner rather than later, to give the club options for Davis subs beyond current de facto backup center Jaxson Hayes.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Makes Surprising Move, Decline Option on Former First Round Draft Pick