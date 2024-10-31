Lakers Make Surprising Move, Decline Option on Former First Round Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a surprising move and have declined the third-year option on former first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. He was scheduled to make four million next season but now the Lakers will have some extra roster flexibility for the 2025 offseason.
NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news on social media. He wrote:
"The Los Angeles Lakers are declining guard Jalen Hood-Schifino’s third-year team option worth $4 million for 2025-26, sources tell ESPN. This makes the 21-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard an unrestricted free agent in offseason and creates roster flexibility for Lakers."
The pick of Hood-Schifino looks even worse after this news. He hasn't been able to live up to the hype that surrounded him entering the NBA and the Lakers are acknowledging their mistake here.
Over 21 games last season, Hood-Schifino averaged just 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. He spent most of the time in the G-League and played well but his time in the NBA never translated his game over. Hood-Schifino has yet to play for the Lakers this season so far.
His rookie season was plagued with different injuries as he suffered a knee injury during the preseason that delayed his season heavily. He then suffered a bad back injury toward the end of the season and had surgery in March which ended his year early.
The guard wasn't on the Lakers summer league roster this year but to him rehabbing but many players said they liked what they saw from him. This includes head coach JJ Redick and forward Rui Hachimura.
The former Indiana product will enter unrestricted free agency next offseason and some teams may pick him up. He is still a tall guard who does well at attacking the rim, a skill that a lot of teams like to have on a roster.
The Lakers could look to move him at the trade deadline this year to avoid losing him for nothing. He could be a nice addition to any bigger deal that Los Angeles makes, giving some extra intrigue to the deadline for this team.
For now, all Hood-Schifino can do is continue to improve his game at the G-League level. If he can produce well, it could help his chances of getting another NBA contract this summer from another team.
