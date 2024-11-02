Lakers News: Austin Reaves Exits Raptors Game with Scary Injury
Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Austin Reaves' health was the only bleak element of an otherwise-dominant first half for L.A. against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
The 6-foot-5 swingman appeared to collide knees with Toronto second-year guard Gradey Dick — as Dave McMenamin of ESPN observes, it's the same knee he impacted during L.A.'s 134-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Reaves departed the Lakers bench and made for the team locker room prior to the end of the first half.
Reaves is currently the Lakers' third-leading scorer through two quarters. In just 14:13, he's scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and a team-high 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. Reaves also has already dished out four dimes, pulled down one rebound, and swiped a steal.
The Lakers are obliterating Toronto so far.
Los Angeles has gotten off to an epic 76-51 start in the opening half against a banged-up Raptors club. The Lakers are enjoying huge advantages in field goal conversion rate (62 percent to Toronto's 39 percent), made 3-pointers (5-of-12 to the Raptors' 2-of-14), rebounds (25-19), and points in the paint (44-32).
All-NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been showing off their underrated two-man game with some impressive sequences.
Davis currently leads the Lakers with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. James has already racked up 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from long range) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, five assists, two rebounds, and one steal.
Given how well this game is going, it might behoove first-year Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick to hold Reaves out of the contest's second half as a precaution. L.A. probably doesn't need him to beat this injury-depleted Raptors squad. Toronto is missing All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, veteran center Kelly Olynyk, and guard Immanuel Quickley, among others.
Gradey Dick leads the Raptors with 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field.
UPDATE:
Buha reports that Reaves has been checked out by team physicians, and has been given the go-ahead to suit up for the contest's second half.
