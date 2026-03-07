Lakers' LeBron James Reveals How He Wants His Legendary Career to End

With Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James missing Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a left elbow contusion, it once again opened the conversation about his basketball future.

Although James doesn't have a specific retirement date, he envisions his departure as a meaningful moment, emphasizing the feeling he wants to experience when the time comes in an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohlin of the California Post.

Lakers Superstar LeBron James Opens Up About Retirement

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) throws powdered chalk into the air before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I kind of look at it like when you lose a loved one, and you have a funeral,” James told the California Post in an exclusive interview. “People tend to be sad, but it’s also a celebration of life.”

Whenever that moment takes place in the seemingly not-too-distant future, it’s clear that James has already given at least some thought to how he wants it to unfold. He is starting to accept that his basketball career is nearing its end.

James further underlined that he wants that path to be one where the focus around him is on the celebration of his career rather than the fact that he will be stepping into retirement.

“I think for me, when I’m done with this game, it’ll be a celebration of life and not of loss,” James said. “It’ll be a celebration of everything I’ve been able to accomplish in this game, everything I’ve put into it. The moments, all the love.”

James has repeatedly acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his playing days, which could mean next season will be his final chapter, as he will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Whether he will continue his tenure with the Lakers is unknown, but he has a plan ahead for how he wants to experience his last go-around before retirement.

In his 23rd campaign, he’s still playing at a high level, averaging 21.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He has added a few historic accolades to his name this season, including becoming the NBA's all-time leader in made field goals.

James also surpassed Kobe Bryant in franchise history for the most 30-point double-doubles and joined him as the only Lakers players to make 1,000 career 3-pointers. He is currently six games away from passing Hall of Famer Robert Parish (1,611) for the all-time mark in NBA history.

James clearly has plenty left in the tank to play a few more seasons, but it will ultimately lie in his desire to continue taking the court and in what he envisions for the concluding chapter of his iconic career.

