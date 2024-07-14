Lakers News: Austin Reaves Talks Smack to Warriors Fan
Even if LeBron James may be getting chummy with Stephen Curry on Team USA right now, Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Austin Reaves hasn't forgotten that the Dubs are L.A.'s Pacific Division nemeses.
While autographing a shirt for a fan wearing a now-dated Golden State-era Klay Thompson jersey, Reaves couldn't help but take a dig at his duds, telling the fan to ditch the merch.
As a critical component of the Lakers' last playoff series win to date, a six-game second round defeat of the higher-seeded Warriors, Reaves enjoyed perhaps the best basketball of his pro career thus far. Reaves averaged 14.3 points on a .418/.452/.889 slash line, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals a night, while submitting solid defense on the other side of the floor.
Last summer, Reaves inked a generous four-year, $53.8 million contract to stay with Los Angeles. Coming off a robust playoff emergence as perhaps the third-best player behind All-NBA future Hall of Famers Anthony Davis and LeBron James in 2023, Reaves could have netted significantly more than this below-market agreement.
Los Angeles will have to find more value additions somehow, as it looks to rebound from a disappointing five-game first round playoff finish this past spring. The club's current roster isn't good enough to win. Reaves, James and Davis aren't necessarily the issue, but the contracts of the latter two make sourcing quality personnel a bit of an uphill battle for the Purple and Gold.
