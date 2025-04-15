Biggest X-Factors For Lakers in Playoff Matchup vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a matchup that they would have preferred not to see, but the Western Conference is a bloodbath.
Minnesota is one of the teams in the conference that has a player who can completely take over a series. Anthony Edwards is someone the Lakers will have to make sure they deal with.
There are three players who will be an X-factor for the Lakers in this first-round matchup. They will determine whether or not the Lakers are able to advance in the playoffs.
1. Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves is going to get a lot of opportunities to score in this series. Minnesota is going to pay so much attention to Luka Doncic and LeBron James so that leaves Reaves as someone who can really pour in points.
Minnesota has shown to be one of the best defensive teams in the league at certain points this season. Reaves has had a couple of scoring outbursts, including dropping 45 points against the Pacers.
How Reaves is able to handle the pressure of being a number-one option at some points in this series is going to be key for the Lakers.
2. Rui Hachimura
The Lakers' best perimeter defender is Rui Hachimura. He is someone who has length that can bother other players and is really the only guy the Lakers lean on defensively in their starting lineup.
Not only has Hachimura been their most consistent defender in the starting lineup since Anthony Davis was traded, but he shot over 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in the regular season.
Hachimura's ability as a 3-and-D player is going to be massive for the Lakers. He will likely guard Anthony Edwards for the majority of the series.
3. Dorian Finney-Smith
The guy off the bench who will be the biggest key for Los Angeles is Dorian Finney-Smith. He is the best defender on the team and very well could be in the closing lineup if the Lakers decide to go small at the end of games.
Finney-Smith is going to be guarding Edwards a fair amount as well. He is someone who can make some shots, but will mostly be counted on for his defense.
If he can slow down Edwards, the Lakers will feel a lot better about their chances of winning this sereies.
