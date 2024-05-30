Bill Plaschke Weighs In on Lakers Interest In Bronny James: 'Hysteria'
Much of the talk around the upcoming NBA Draft has been around what will happen with former USC guard Bronny James. James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has helped his cause to be drafted with a strong performance at the NBA Combine and his own Pro-Day.
Many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up drafting him, to give the elder James a chance to play alongside his son at the NBA level. However, there are some who believe it would be a disaster waiting to happen.
Bill Plaschke of The LA Times weighed in on the interest from the Lakers in Bronny, calling it "hysteria".
"No father and son ever played in the NBA at the same time. It would be history enough if Bronny plays elsewhere. It would be hysteria if he plays for the Lakers."
While Plaschke had some good points about Bronny needing to learn the NBA game on his own, the Lakers may see him as a potential role player down the line. Just because he is drafted doesn't mean that he will play for the Lakers. In all likelihood, he would start in the G-League and have to move his way up if he performs well.
"The Lakers should not draft Bronny James under any circumstances, with any pick, absolutely not, steer clear, take a pass, blow him off, take somebody else, anybody else."
Plaschke points out that Bronny learning from James could be detrimental, especially with James still adding to his legacy. Could be okay with his son having a poor outing in a game? Would be treat him differently than other teammates if they ever did play together?
These are all fair to ask but adding Bronny to the team wouldn't be a disaster. For all we know, Bronny wants to be a Laker, even after his dad retires. Putting everything onto his dad isn't fair to him but only time will tell if we do see the pairing suit up for Los Angeles.
