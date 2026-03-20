Luka Doncic’s Latest Lakers Feat Surpasses Franchise Mark No One Expected This Soon

The Los Angeles Lakers stayed hot on the second night of a back-to-back by moving past the Miami Heat 134-126 on Thursday night, grabbing their eighth straight win.

Superstar guard Luka Doncic led the charge with yet another explosive offensive performance, posting a season-high 60 points and his new Lakers’ best mark, while matching the second-highest single-game scoring output of his career.

Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History in 60-Point Explosion

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

Doncic’s stellar game also etched him in franchise history in a few other ways as he notched his 39th game with at least 30 points scored this season, marking the most by a Lakers player in the last 20 years.

The six-time All-Star also pushed himself into the league lead this campaign with his 13th performance with at least 40 points scored, and tied for the seventh most in a season in Lakers history. It was his 15th 40-point game as a Laker, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Davis for seventh in team history.

Luka Doncic Just Did Something Not Seen Since Kobe

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) points to a teammate during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant was playing in the final game of his NBA career. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

His 60-point performance was also the first time a Lakers player has scored that many points in a game since Kobe Bryant accomplished that in his final career game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

Doncic wasn’t done there as his fourth made three-pointer of nine total makes from deep against the Heat on Thursday secured the all-time single-season record for made three-pointers, surpassing D’Angelo Russell (226).

He was highly efficient against the Heat, making 18-of-30 shot attempts, including hitting 9-of-17 from three-point range while knocking 15-of-19 free throw attempts.

The 27-year-old has been nothing short of an offensive force over the Lakers’ current eight-game winning streak, averaging 40.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.4 steals while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc in 37.5 minutes per game.

Doncic is only further solidifying his case as a serious contender for the MVP award. He is playing an incredibly high level while guiding the Lakers upwards in the standings. Los Angeles has won 10 out of their last 11 games, pushing it into the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a two-game lead over the fourth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles has looked every bit the part of being one of the top teams in the stacked Western Conference.

With the playoffs around the corner, the Lakers will need to continue to round into form if they hope to make a deep push in the playoffs.

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