Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Lakers Landing $48M Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active organizations ahead of the trade deadline next year as they look for a way to improve the roster. Los Angeles has been treading water with almost the same roster for two seasons now despite a lack of success come playoff time.
This could lead the team to make some needed moves at the trade deadline. However, the Lakers will need to get very creative in any deals due to their limited resources available.
Longtime NBA personality Bill Simmons discussed the Lakers making a deal to land Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. His guest, Joe House, said that Los Angeles should go after Butler and Simmons seemed to agree with the statement
Here is what a potential deal between the two sides could look like:
Lakers receive: Forward Jimmy Butler
Heat receive: Guard D'Angelo Russell, Forward Rui Hachimura, guard Gabe Vincent, forward Max Christie, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Miami could always ask for either guard Austin Reaves or rookie Dalton Knecht in a deal as well. However, the Lakers would likely try to hold onto one of those two players, if not both guys.
With Butler being up there in terms of age, the Lakers would only part with one first-round draft pick. Miami may push for two but Los Angeles would need to hold firm and not trade both the 2029 and 2031 picks.
But landing Butler would heavily impact how the Lakers season could go. His defensive intensity would be a welcomed sight and despite his age, he is still very good on the court.
His days with the Heat could be coming to an end soon, especially if the team underperforms once again. There was already some thought to Miami possibly moving him this past summer but they elected to keep him around for now.
If both sides were to agree that it was time to move on, Los Angeles would likely be a top destination for Butler. His fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be interesting but great players tend to make things work out.
This would certainly be an interesting proposal but it remains to be seen how Los Angeles will improve the team. But no matter how they do so, something needs to be done if the Lakers want to truly contend for another title this season.
More Lakers: Charles Barkley Explains Why Michael Jordan Beats Lakers’ LeBron James in GOAT Debate