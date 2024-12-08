Charles Barkley Explains Why Michael Jordan Beats Lakers’ LeBron James in GOAT Debate
The NBA G.O.A.T. debate is never-ending. People all over the world and throughout the media will discuss it and argue it until the end of time.
While that is the case, others prefer to avoid it altogether, like NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. In his podcast 'The Steam Room' with Ernie Johnson, Barkley took aim at NBA media personalities for constantly bringing up the G.O.A.T debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Barkley called the practice 'lazy journalism', and criticized the media for pitting people against each other and creating negative discourse surrounding two of the greatest players ever.
"I don't get into the debate between Michael [Jordan] and LeBron [James] because I think it's weak journalism when guys on TV and radio try to get fools to call in the order. They're both great."
While Barkley had that to say, he also added that he believes Jordan is the NBA G.O.A.T.
"Michael Jordan's the best basketball player I ever played against. These young kids, they played against LeBron. I was caught off-guard last week when Ernie said [James was just a few games behind Jordan in 30-point scoring games]."
"And I was like, 'And he's played, like, seven more years?' That's an astonishing stat. As great as LeBron is, he's still behind Michael Jordan in 30-point games, and he's played seven more seasons. That is astonishing."
"Even if you think LeBron is the GOAT, you wouldn't have known that. And I'm never gonna say anything bad about LeBron, because he's an amazing man and a hell of a player."
Both Jordan and James are great in their own right. Both have the case of being the greatest basketball players of all time and whoever chooses between one or the other is not blasphemous.
Jordan and James have all the accolades to be considered the G.O.A.T, but Barkley has a point. Many media pundits use this argument to pit them against each other and make one seem lesser than the other. However, that shouldn't be the case when arguing who either.
Jordan has a legitimate case with his six NBA titles, five NBA MVPs, and six Finals MVPs. James's resume is just as good, and some might argue even better. James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, and four-time Finals MVP.
Both are iconic and have their place in basketball lore as one of the greatest of all time.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Star Suffers New Injury, Will Be Sidelined Indefinitely