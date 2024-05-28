Brian Windhorst Thinks Lakers Can Survive 'Threat' of East Team in LeBron Free Agency
20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James holds a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which would be his seventh for the Purple and Gold. Though there have been rumblings that he might want to suit up alongside son Bronny James, a one-and-done USC reserve guard who's angling to get picked in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft despite some lackluster numbers, it's generally assumed the 6-foot-9 forward will return to the Lakers, one way or another.
But he certainly won't be without suitors. Even at age 39, James is easily one of the most desired players who could hit the open market this summer. He's a terrific three-level scorer, and though he pretty much chooses not to defend anybody during the regular season, he still possesses the athleticism necessary to do the deed in the postseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers, one of the few teams that fancies itself a contender and will have enough space for a maximum salary slot this offseason, are considered likely to at least make a bid for James' services.
In speaking on ESPN's early morning program "Get Up," Brian Windhorst revealed that, though he does anticipated a Philadelphia courtship, he thinks James will ultimately stay with Los Angeles — be that in playing out this final season of his current contract or by inking a new two-year maximum deal.
“The Sixers are a threat, but I don’t think a serious threat,” Windhorst said.
Last year, Philadelphia had been one of the most elite squads in the Eastern Conference, led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey... until Embiid suffered a meniscus injury that shelved him for two months late into the year. The Sixers sank to the East's No. 7 seed, and ultimately fell in six hard-fought games against the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. The team could clear out space and create a "Big Three" of Embiid, Maxey and James, which theoretically could prove quite formidable, though there would be major health questions surrounding Embiid and James.
