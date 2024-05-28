Lakers News: LA Sign-and-Trade Could Offload D'Angelo Russell to a Former Team
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell faces a big decision this summer. The 6-foot-4 vet possesses an $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season. In a relatively depleted point guard market, he has perhaps more significant leverage this year than he would generally, following yet another uneven postseason performance.
Russell could opt into his contract, in which case it's possible L.A. could look to offload his contract during the offseason or by next year's trade deadline (perhaps in coordination with Russell and his representatives out of courtesy). Alternately, there's a (remote) possibility that the Lakers just decide to keep him and his lackluster defense around all year. Russell could opt out and head elsewhere. Alternately, he could opt out, find a fresh free agent destination, and finally, in doing the Lakers a solid, could coordinate a sign-and-trade deal with the Purple and Gold to help the club acquire assets in the offing.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report posits that the OSU product could perhaps be a good fit for the team with which he made his lone All-Star appearance: the Brooklyn Nets.
Pincus notes that "multiple sources" indicated Brooklyn was kicking the tires on a deal to add Russell at the 2023-24 season's trade deadline, before ultimately adding Russell's former Lakers backup, Dennis Schröder.
Brooklyn could still benefit from his steadying (in the regular season, anyway) services.
Using a trade exception it added by offloading Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets could pay Russell as much as $20.6 million annually. Pincus suggests that Los Angeles could be in line to trade for young center Day'Ron Sharpe (who'll earn $4 million next season) and a lucrative $16.6 million trade exception. Alternately, Schröder's $13 million contract would line up nicely, and he's a far better perimeter defender. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith would help shore up the Lakers' lackluster perimeter defense, too, and is at least a competent three point shooter (he's a 35.5 percent shooter on 4.2 triple tries a night for his career).
As Pincus notes, L.A. would hit the second cap apron in a sign-and-trade scenario with Brooklyn.
