Lakers News: Bronny James Enjoys First Good Summer League Game in Win vs Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James notched his first Summer League victory while submitting his best performance yet as a pro, an 87-86 nailbiter against the Atlanta Hawks, who were missing No. 1 draft pick Zacharie Risacher.
James scored 12 points while shooting 5-of-11 from the hardwood (2-of-5 from long range). He also finally flashed a bit of his dad's clutch gene, nailing one of his two triples in the contest's waning seconds to notch a tie late. Los Angeles would go on to win by a point, which marked the club's first win in Summer League play across six games.
Across James' first four games prior to this one (he sat out one contest with a knee issue), the 6-foot-4 guard had averaged 4.3 points on 22.6 percent field goal shooting and 0 percent three point shooting, comparable to his college output at USC. Los Angeles selected Bronny James, son of incumbent 20-time All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, with the No. 55 pick this June.
Technically, it is James' first-ever NBA victory.
"I feel like I know the right way to play," James said, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN. "So if I go out there and play my game every game, results like that will come."
"My mom [Savannah James], my dad really help me, encouraging me to stay focused and keep being myself," James said, calling his parents his support system. "So I feel like that's a big part of how I came out [tonight]."
In front of a rabid Las Vegas crowd, James finally left a major impression as a scorer. James acknowledged that intense fan interest in him this summer (often overshadowing engagement in the top draft picks among this year's class, given his famous lineage) has been a big deal.
"It's something... but it's something I've got to deal with if I'm going to play at this level," James aid.
