Lakers News: Bronny James Goes Off in G League Road Debut
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James finally enjoyed a big scoring night this year.
Granted, it was for the Lakers' G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers, but it was a momentous occasion nevertheless.
The 6-foot-2 pro, eldest son of 20-time All-NBA Lakers power forward LeBron James, was selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 Draft after a one-and-done season with the USC Trojans.
He scored 30 points against the Phoenix Suns' NBAGL affiliate, the Valley Suns, in a 106-100 defeat on Thursday night. In so doing, he practically doubled his prior career-best scoring tally of 16 points for South Bay, scored during a 119-111 December 7 victory against the L.A. Clippers' G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. Bronny James scored those 30 points on a fairly efficient 13-of-23 shooting from the field (including 3-of-9 shooting from long range), while also pulling down three boards, dishing out two dimes, swiping a steal and blocking a shot across 25 minutes a night.
James started things off with two pull-up 3-point shots in the contest's first quarter. He also flashed impressive athleticism with an alley-oop.
Los Angeles had previously declared that the team intended to play the first-year guard in South Bay home games, allowing him to otherwise travel with the Lakers proper.
It appears Los Angeles has now reversed course, and is looking to maximize his output with the club's G League affiliate. Given that he's not currently a part of L.A.'s rotation and has appeared pretty raw in the seven games he has played (albeit in mop-up minutes), it behooves the Lakers to develop Bronny James elsewhere.
James' big night has greatly improved his G League scoring average. Across his four regular season games for South Bay so far, the 20-year-old is now averaging 14.0 points on .404/.158/.667 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
South Bay will stay in Tempe, Arizona's Mullett Arena, as the club next plays the Valley Suns on Friday night. It'll be the second evening of a back-to-back slate of bouts.
Next up for South Bay will be an appearance in the NBA G League Winter Showcase from December 19-22 in Orlando.
