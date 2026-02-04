Draymond Green Expresses Desire to Play With LeBron James

It's no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are close friends, and they share the connection of being Klutch Sports clients. The two NBA stars went from being involved in the defining moment of the 2016 NBA Finals, which pitted them as rivals, to saying nothing but good things about one another.

In the twilight of their NBA careers, with James playing in his record-setting 23rd season with the Lakers and Green holding onto hope that the Warriors dynasty can be extended, an interesting comment was made by the Golden State legend while talking to Melissa Rohlin of the California Post.

“I’ve always wanted to [play with him],” Green said. “Saying I wanted to go to his team, that’s not the case. I’m very comfortable in my situation with 30 [Curry] and what we’ve built and what we have. But I think him and Steph shared the want to take the court together, and they got the opportunity to do that in the Olympics in Paris. I’ve always wanted the opportunity. Just to experience it, to see how he thinks, to see, all right, what I could do to help him and his thinking. Or what can I learn and pick up about what he’s thinking.”

As of right now, Green and James face uncertain futures with their current teams, as rumors have been swirling about both veteran forwards. James' stint with the Lakers appears to be coming to an end this season, while Green may also be seeing his stint with the Warriors nearing its end as he might be traded by the team in order to acquire superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There's a chance that Green will get the opportunity to play alongside James in the NBA if he's not traded for Antetokounmpo. Golden State is rumored to want to sign James in free agency this summer if he indeed leaves the Lakers, as many expect he will after the 2025-26 season.

Obviously, a lot can happen over the next few days leading up to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, as well as over the next few months leading into what could be an interesting offseason for both the Lakers and Warriors.

It's not beyond the realm of possibility that James ends up signing with the Warriors and plays alongside Green and Stephen Curry in what will likely be his final season in the NBA.