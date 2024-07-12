Lakers' Bronny James On Verge of Having Sell-Out Crowd For Summer League Debut
The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has proven himself to be quite the draw already.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie combo guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James, is primed to make his Las Vegas debut for L.A. on Friday night. Los Angeles (0-3 thus far in the Summer League), is slated to face off against the Thomas & Mack Center at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Per Las Vegas Summer League executive director Warren LeGarie, the 6-foot-4 former USC Trojan's presence has already led to a near sell-out of the 18,000-capacity arena, writes Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.
"We've been anticipating this for about a year and a half," LeGarie said. "Not that we knew anything. But you develop instincts after a few years of doing this. We always believed that Bronny would be in this draft. No matter what, he's a great story. He's not a good story. He's one of the great stories of a kid who's not only overcome the glare of celebrityhood from his dad, but also personal hardship. This kid has overcome so much. So, anybody who thinks he's not going to succeed, that's a fool's bet. This kid is going to succeed. He has all the tools. He's willing to do the work. Everybody knows that. He's certainly not trying to live off his dad's legacy. This kid is one of the hardest-working players. In my opinion, he's going to find his legs as an NBA contributor."
