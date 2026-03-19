Lakers-Heat Injury Report: Luka Doncic, LeBron James & Austin Reaves Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as Luka Doncic and company have won seven straight games and seem to have hit their stride in the final weeks of the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

After beating Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in consecutive games, the Lakers will continue their six-game road trip on Thursday night, taking on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

All Three Lakers Stars Listed as Questionable vs. Heat

However, there’s a chance the Lakers could be very shorthanded on star power, with Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all listed as questionable.

Luka, LeBron and Austin Reaves are all QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Miami pic.twitter.com/DETTBYn6km — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 19, 2026

With Thursday’s matchup against the Heat being the second game of a back-to-back set, the Lakers resting one of their stars wouldn’t be much of a surprise. Still, all three potentially missing this game is a bit unexpected, especially considering Los Angeles needs as many wins as it can get in the final stretch of the regular season.

Maxi Kleber Assigned to South Bay Lakers

Along with Doncic, James and Reaves being in danger of missing this game on the road against the Heat, veteran forward Maxi Kleber is still working his way back from a lumbar back strain, but appears to be trending in the right direction.

The Lakers announced on Thursday that Kleber has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers to practice with the G League squad.

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned forward/center Maxi Kleber to the South Bay Lakers for today’s practice. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 19, 2026

Obviously, Kleber practicing with South Bay is a great sign, as he’s likely nearing his return after missing the last five games and being ruled out against Miami.

After Thursday's game against the Heat, the Lakers will have 12 games left on their regular-season schedule while the race for seeding in the Western Conference remains tight and changes on a daily basis.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team's seven-game win streak has moved the Lakers up to third in the West standings behind the San Antonio Spurs (51-18) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15).

Following consecutive wins over the Rockets, Houston has fallen to fifth place, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have moved into fourth. Anthony Edwards and company are now just a game and a half back of the Lakers, which further emphasizes the need for Los Angeles to keep winning games moving forward.

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