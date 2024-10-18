Lakers News: Bronny James Posts Encouraging Stat in Preseason Win vs Suns
Los Angeles Lakers rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, selected with the No. 17 pick following an All-American season at the University of Tennessee, submitted the best night of his life as a Laker so far on Thursday night. In helping Los Angeles secure a 128-122 overtime road victory over the Phoenix Suns, the 6-foot-6 swingman scored a whopping 35 points (including 20 straight Lakers points in the fourth quarter and overtime) on 10-of-18 shooting from the field (8-of-13 from beyond the arc) and 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 31:52.
So, yes, Knecht was the prime rookie story for Los Angeles (Anthony Davis also chipped in 35 points, including 4-of-9 shooting from deep).
But how did L.A.'s other 2024 NBA Draft selection fare?
Read More: Sharpshooting Dalton Knecht, Anthony Davis Power Lakers to OT Revenge vs Suns
6-foot-2 point guard Bronny James, 20-year-old son of 20-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James, may have submitted a fairly modest stat line of four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor and 0-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe and two rebounds in 17:16 — but he did register a Lakers-most +17 plus-minus on the night, reflective of how much more his team scored against Phoenix while he was on the hardwood. Second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles' No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana University, was right behind Bronny James with a +12 plus-minus. Center Jaxson Hayes and two-way forward Armel Traore each registered a +10 plus-minus.
James, who went pro after a one-and-done season with the USC Trojans, notched his best plus-minus yet with the Lakers Thursday. It was also his first positive such stat. He had registered a -12 plus-minus during his preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a -16 in his first matchup with the Suns on October 6, a -12 in a rematch with Minnesota, and most recently a 0 in Monday's meeting with the Golden State Warrriors. How he'll fare Friday night against the Warriors for L.A.'s preseason finale remains to be seen.
Through five preseason bouts, Bronny James is still averaging a miserable 1.6 points on .200/.000/.000 shooting splits and 0.8 blocks in 12.4 minutes per. He's logging a collective -4.6 plus-minus. He's expected to spend most of his 2024-25 season with the Lakers' G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.
More Lakers: How to Watch Lakers-Suns Preseason Rematch, Odds, Predictions, More