Lakers News: Bronny James Talks Prospect of Being Teammates with His Dad
From scrimmaging on their home basketball court to joining forces on the NBA stage, LeBron and Bronny James are the first father-son duo to play in the professional league simultaneously.
Over the years, the elder James expressed his desire to eventually play in the NBA with his oldest son, now it is finally happening.
"Yeah, I mean, it's a big step for both of us," Bronny James said to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "I feel like playing together [and] going to work together every day is just going to build on the relationship we already have. Build that connection, maybe even stronger. But I'm excited to get to work with my dad."
The younger James struggled at the beginning of the Summer League, averaging 4.3 points per games with a 22.6% field goal percentage and missed all 15 three-point attempts. The media has debated whether James truly earned his spot on the Lakers or if it was just a ploy to ensure his free agent, four-time NBA champion father would resign to the team.
LeBron James has publicly come to his son's defense on various media platforms, but he also has offered some advice. He battled with scrutiny his rookie season but still landed the Rookie of the Year Award, making him well-aware of the pressure that comes with being a highly anticipated rookie.
"'Just stay aggressive,'" James said his father told him. "Even though my shot hasn't been falling, just staying aggressive."
The advice paid off for Bronny on Wednesday as he racked up 12 points, one rebound and one steal in the Lakers' 87-86 comeback victory against the Atlanta Hawks, their first Summer League win of the season.
Although Bronny, selected with the No. 55 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft, is not expected to be the 2025 Rookie of the Year, his recent game proved that it was his talent that got him in the league.
