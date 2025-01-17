Cam Johnson Injury Status For Lakers vs Nets
Will the Brooklyn Nets' best player suit up against recent former teammates Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton and the rest of their Los Angeles Lakers on Friday?
That is the question no doubt plaguing the minds of the Lakers' coaching staff this morning.
Starting Nets power forward Cameron Johnson has been listed on the league's latest injury report as questionable to play for Brooklyn due to a right calf strain. The 28-year-old sat out the Nets' season nadir (so far) on Wednesday, a 126-67 blowout loss to the L.A. Clippers.
Johnson has been Brooklyn's leading scorer this year, so his absence would be a huge blow to the (admittedly tanking) Nets' chances in this game. He's averaging 19.6 points while slashing .499/.428/.897, plus 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
The 28-year-old UNC product's tenuous status represents, for now, the only unclear fate of a Brooklyn player heading into Friday's clash.
Veteran power forward Bojan Bogdanovic is out for the 14-27 Nets on Friday while he recovers from a left foot injury. Second-year power forward Maxwell Lewis — flipped to the Nets as part of the trade package to acquire Finney-Smith and Milton — is on the shelf for a good long while with a fractured left tibia.
Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton had been done for the year with an ACL tear even before the Golden State Warriors traded him to Brooklyn. Shooting guard Cam Thomas and combo forward Trendon Watford are both on the shelf with their respective left hamstring strains.
Swingman Dariq Whitehead is on assignment to Brooklyn's NBAGL affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
For the 21-17 Lakers, usual suspects Jalen Hood-Schinifo (left hamstring strain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) all remain sidelined. Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to play for L.A. at all this season.
Finney-Smith is considered doubtful to face his old team while tending to the birth of his child. Los Angeles All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both probable to play through their long-term health issues. Davis still has that pesky left plantar fasciitis, while James continues to manage his left foot injury.
