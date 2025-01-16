JJ Redick New Rotation Strategy Could Hint at Possible Lakers Trade
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is striving to mix up his rotations a bit, with L.A. recently hitting a bit of a frustrating lull during its January doldrums.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Redick intends to explore two-big lineups more frequently, albeit sparingly. Redick experimented with this a bit during the Lakers' 117-108 victory against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, running out centers Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes together on occasion.
The 6-foot-10 Davis played at the power forward spot, while the 7-foot Hayes manned the middle.
Redick wants to shore up the club's interior protection and its glass cleaning output, per Buha.
The victory against Miami was much-needed, as it allowed the Lakers end what had been a brutal three-game skid.
This move by Redick shouldn't be seen as some kind of negative reflection on what Davis can do defensively. The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product has remained solid on both ends of the floor this year, and looks likely to make his 10th All-Star team next month.
On the year, the five-time All-NBA honoree is averaging 25.8 points on .523/.321/.780 shooting splits, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals in 36 healthy games. He has settled in nicely to being L.A.'s new No. 1 option, supplanting 40-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James.
Against Miami, Davis notched a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. He also chipped in four assists, two steals and two blocks in 36:38 of action.
The Lakers' starting frontcourt is already pretty big, to be fair. James and Hachimura are both 6-foot-8 and broad-shouldered. 6-foot-7 3-and-D veteran small forward Dorian Finney-Smith adds some versatile frontcourt defense off the bench for L.A.
But clearly, Redick wants to do more with the size currently available to him.
Hayes is pretty raw. If Redick really wants more high-level center helpo, a trade may be the best path forward for Los Angeles team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
