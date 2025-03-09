Colby Covington Continues Feud With Lakers' LeBron James Over Stephen A Smith Drama
LeBron James has once again found himself at the center of controversy, but this time the dispute has revolved around his son, Bronny James.
In a recent Lakers game, James was caught on camera confronting ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, urging the veteran analyst to stop criticizing Bronny, who is in his first year as a professional player.
While James is used to the spotlight and criticism, he made it clear that his son, a rookie trying to find his way in the NBA, should not be subject to harsh media scrutiny simply because of his father’s fame.
More Lakers: Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Could Miss Game vs Nets
This moment sparked widespread conversation across the sports world, with many expressing their opinions on the matter.
However, one figure in particular, UFC fighter Colby Covington, took the situation to a troubling extreme.
Covington, who is known for his inflammatory rhetoric and WWE-like persona, has a long-standing animosity towards James. His disdain for the NBA superstar was reignited following the altercation between James and Smith.
Covington wasted no time jumping into the fray, launching into a bitter tirade against James.
In a series of disturbing comments, Covington called LeBron a “scumbag” and accused him of disrespecting American values, particularly the right to freedom of speech. He even made a personal attack, referring to LeBron's business dealings and his connection to China, a topic that Covington has criticized before.
"What a scumbag, bro," Covington said. "Like, dude, it's America. Freedom of speech f***ing LeBron. Do you not realize we have constitutional amendments for a reason. Oh yeah, you don't care about that."
But Covington didn’t stop there.
His rant escalated to a dangerous level when he made death wishes for James, saying that he “despised” him and accusing him of undermining law enforcement and first responders.
More Lakers: Lakers Star Luka Doncic Offers Massive Update on Nagging Back Injury
Covington’s rhetoric included a direct threat, challenging James to confront him “without your private security,” a comment that further fueled the intensity of the dispute.
The deep-seated animosity Covington feels toward James stems from more than just the recent incident. The UFC fighter has long been critical of James’ outspoken stance on political issues, particularly those concerning social justice, race relations, and his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.
Covington, a vocal Trump supporter, has regularly attacked James for his activism, viewing him as an example of what he perceives as "Hollywood elites" who are out of touch with the average American.
This latest confrontation, coupled with Covington's disturbing comments, adds another chapter to an ongoing feud between the two figures.
James, with his high-profile activism and global influence, has never been shy about speaking his mind, while Covington has made a career of stirring controversy.
Their clash is yet another reminder of the intersection of sports, politics, and personal vendettas that continues to shape the modern sports landscape.
More Lakers:
Lakers' Austin Reaves Reacts to Injury to LeBron James
Lakers' LeBron James Revealed He Thought About Anthony Davis After Suffering Injury
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI