Lakers' LeBron James Revealed He Thought About Anthony Davis After Suffering Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss to their bitter rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Saturday night, 111-101.
While the loss was tough, it was nothing compared to losing their star forward, LeBron James, for the rest of the game due to a groin injury. The severity of the injury will have James out for a few weeks; however, James is not too concerned with it.
After the game, he spoke to the media to provide an update. James said he would take it day-to-day and mentioned how he thought about his former superstar teammate, Anthony Davis, in the process.
"First thing that popped into my mind was Christmas Day my first season with the Lakers. ... Second thing I thought about was AD [Anthony Davis]."
James suffered the injury with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter. The good news is that he walked off in his own power.
James may have thought of his former teammate because Davis injured his groin in the 2021 playoffs.
The Lakers had a 2-1 advantage over the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 first-round playoffs. L.A. appeared to be in complete control of Game 4 and the series before Davis injured his groin, keeping him out for the rest of the postseason.
With Davis out, the Suns took complete advantage and won that series in six games. Davis even commented on several occasions that he believes the main reason the Suns won was because he was out with the injury.
This is the third time James has suffered this groin injury. The first was on Christmas Day 2018, his first season with the Lakers against the Golden State Warriors. While the Lakers won that contest, they lost James for the rest of the game, and he missed the next 17 games. The injury bothered him for most of the remainder of the season.
The next time he injured his groin was during the 2022-23 season. James injured it in early November and commented that he wasn't too concerned about it, similar to what he had done on Saturday night. Ultimately, he missed two weeks and played in 55 games that season.
The Lakers have one of the more daunting and grueling stretches upcoming. Starting Monday, they will play seven games in 11 nights, including three sets of back-to-back games. Luckily, two of those sets will be at home, but it is still taxing on the body.
Nothing has yet to be announced, but James' likely participation in one of those next seven games is unlikely.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic Reacts to LeBron James Suffering Significant Injury
Lakers' LeBron James Could Miss 'Weeks, Not Days' Following Injury vs Celtics: Report
Lakers' LeBron James Provides Big Update on Significant Injury Suffered vs Celtics
For More Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI