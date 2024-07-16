Lakers News: Could Anthony Davis Replace Joel Embiid As USA Basketball Starter?
The 2024 Paris Olympics are only one week away, and so far, Team USA is just scratching the surface of what it can become by the time the games start to matter. Team USA is filled with many stars, but none are shining the most through the first two games, other than Lakers' big man Anthony Davis. Davis is making his presence known and has been arguably the best player on this stacked roster through the first two games.
Team USA still has a long journey ahead of them. Still, if Davis can continue to establish himself as the physical presence he's been, there's no question he should be the starting center or at least closing out games over former MVP and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. Currently, Embiid is the starting center, and Davis has been his backup. The difference between Embiid and Davis on the floor is night and day.
Embiid may be the better player at the NBA level (although that's debatable), but Davis fits this specific team better due to his skill set, versatility on the offensive end, and capabilities on the defensive end. Embiid is a better player when he is the focal point, but with 10 other star players on the team, Team USA does not need that type of playstyle from him.
Davis is a seamless fit in this setting due to his ability to play five out, flow from side to side, set good screens, and roll into the middle of the floor. Davis can play without being the focal point on offense, but when his presence on offense is needed, he instantly shifts his mindset to that.
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr is still tinkering with the starting lineup, but we'll see if Davis can prove to the coaching staff he is worthy of being in the starting five, although he's done enough already.
