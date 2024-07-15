Lakers News: LeBron James Shows Leadership Skills On-Court With Team USA
Anyone who has followed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James over the years knows the kind of leader he is. James is a lead-by-example type of person and it has been coming out during practices this summer while with Team USA.
As Team USA gets ready for the Paris Olympics, James is a focal point within the roster. He may be the oldest player on the team but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he loves.
James was caught being extremely vocal during Team USA's practice, showing off his defensive knowledge. While he isn't the same player that he once was, James still has an energy and passion for the game that can't be matched.
James is attempting to help the Americans take home the gold medal this summer and Team USA has a strong chance of doing so. The roster is stacked full of talent alongside James, including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Davis of the Lakers, and more.
The Americans will enter the Olympics as the favorite to win the gold and it will be tough to take them down. While other countries around the world have gotten better over time, Team USA still has the largest collection of stars that the games will offer.
This will be the final chance for James to play on Team USA before he eventually retires from basketball and it seems like he is really soaking it all in. For the Americans to win the gold, James will need to be a big part of what they do this summer.
More Lakers: Free Agent Former LA Guard Being Eyed By Israeli Team