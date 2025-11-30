Lakers All-Star Downgraded Ahead of Pelicans Game Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have their full compliment of stars heading into their Sunday clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

All-Star forward LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable ahead of their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block."

Lakers’ injury report vs. New Orleans tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/xa5rZLxj4O — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 30, 2025

James' reason for missing the action is reportedly due to managing a left foot injury, an issue he has been dealing with for over a year that requires careful attention.

The forward missed the start of the season due to a nerve issue on his right side. His sciatica left him unable to prepare for his 23rd campaign in the NBA.

More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Calls Out NBA After Clippers Game

At age 40, James needs to take careful care of his body and any injuries that happen. Somehow, the NBA star has kept himself in excellent shape, letting him play like a top 20 player in the league.

This far into his career, it's unheard of for a player to keep playing at an elite level, but thanks to modern medicine, supernatural athleticism, and a mind for the game sharper than anyone's, he can still perform.

James Wants to Play At All Costs

Despite his age, James is a player known for wanting to play at all costs and rarely wants to sit on the sideline, especially while his team battles through a grueling season.

"I've always thought in order to be a leader of a team and someone that is relied on, your availability is very key," James said, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"To be available to your teammates. And I know it's a tough season. There's tough seasons every single year. And a lot of games hit us. You never know how the schedule is going to fall out. But I try to be available as much as I can."

More news: Former NBA Executive Urges Lakers to Fire Rob Pelinka Next

James has played in four games this year, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. He is clearly still working himself into game shape, and an absence due to his foot injury will prolong James from producing at his typical level.

In other injury-related news, guard Marcus Smart is doubtful due to back spasms. The only other player on the injury report is Bronny James Jr., who is with the South Bay Lakers as he tries to return to the NBA roster.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.