Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Apologizes For Lack of Professionalism Last Season
Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is in a reflective mood heading into the 2024-25 season, his fifth nonconsecutive run with the Purple and Gold.
During his Lakers media day presser on Tuesday, the 6-foot-4 Ohio State product took pains to apologize for how he handled some of his 2023-24 tenure, via Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune.
"I think for me, honestly, I really want to apologize in the sense of showing a lack of professionalism at times," Russell said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Showing a lack of team-first perception at times. So for me, just keeping that maturity and that professionalism throughout the year no matter the ups and downs. Holding myself more accountable on the defensive end."
Early last year, Russell was toggled between a starting and bench role by now-former head coach Darvin Ham, thanks to his lackluster defense and ball-dominant approach with the rock. The one-time All-Star eventually played his way back into a permanent starting gig, alongside shooting guard Austin Reaves, starting forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, and starting center Anthony Davis.
Across 76 healthy regular season contests, Russell logged impressive averages of 18.0 points on an efficient .456/.415/.828 slash line, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. He saw those numbers dip mightily during L.A.'s first round series against the Denver Nuggets. In five contests, with Denver dialed-in on Russell defensively, he averaged a scant 14.2 points on .384/.318/.500 shooting splits, 4.2 assists (against 1.8 turnovers), 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks in 37.0 minutes a night.
There had been some question as to whether or not Russell would decide to return to L.A. this summer. The well-traveled veteran point guard had an $18.7 million player option for 2024-25. Like most of L.A.'s vets with player options heading into the new year, however, Russell picked up the deal, perhaps sensing that the free agent market for his services had cooled after yet another disappointing playoff run.
Now, with new head coach JJ Redick installed, Russell appears poised to embrace a more selfless approach to the game. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll survive the season a Laker, as he possesses a pretty tradable expiring contract and the Lakers seem destined to make a move during the year.
