Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

It’s the battle of Los Angeles on Friday night with the Lakers hosting the Clippers on ESPN.

This will be the Lakers' first game since the All-Star break, while the Clippers survived against the Nuggets last night.

Both teams were a bit up and down before the break, with each side winning six of their last 10 games heading into the All-Star festivities. The Lakers should get a boost tonight with Luka Doncic expected to return.

The Lakers took down the Clippers back in November, but the Clips got revenge with two home wins in December and January.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +7.5 (-105)

Lakers -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: +250

Lakers: -310

Total

225.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, FDSN SC, SPECSN

Clippers record: 29-27

Lakers record: 27-30

Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Darius Garland – out

Lakers Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Clippers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kris Dunn went into the All-Star break hot, scoring 16 points in Houston, but came out of it with just two points last night against the Nuggets. However, he was able to distribute the ball well, recording eight assists and 13 potential assists.

Dunn now has OVER 5.5 assists in four straight games and six of his last seven contests. He’s been picking up assists with regularity since the James Harden trade, and this line is an assist or two too low tonight against the Lakers.

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers should be getting Luka Doncic back tonight after the superstar missed four games before the break. He played five minutes in the All-Star Game, so he should be ready to go for this crucial clash.

The Lakers have defended home court well this season, going 15-10 straight up and 14-11 ATS, including 11-5 as home favorites. They’re 21-10 ATS as favorites overall this season, and they get a tired Clippers team that needed to exert a lot of energy against Denver last night.

This spread is nearly too long to back the Lakers, but they should be able to take care of business at home tonight.

Pick: Lakers -7.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.