D'Angelo Russell Emerging as Top Option for Lakers' West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have a monumental summer ahead of them, and things could start to get underway on Wednesday night on the first night of the NBA Draft.
It is possible that the Lakers could make the first of many significant moves they need to make to bolster their roster. While that is the case, many others will look to do the same, not only on Wednesday but also in the coming weeks.
Many of the other teams in the league, and certainly in the Western Conference, will loom large in their efforts to reach a new level, including one of the Lakers' top rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are coming off a disastrous season that was derailed by injuries.
The Mavericks will be without their top guard, Kyrie Irving, as he suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss most of the upcoming season. With that at the forefront, the Mavericks could look to former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Russell has emerged as the leading suitor for Dallas.
The former Lakers guard spent four-plus seasons with the team, and it was quite the roller coaster ride. His second stint with the team was one that ended on a rocky note. Overall, he played solidly, specifically in the regular season.
In 265 games in the purple and gold, Russell averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 29.6 minutes of action.
Russell’s stint in Los Angeles ended on a sour note, as he was benched on multiple occasions and ultimately didn’t align with the direction JJ Redick and the Lakers envisioned. He was dealt in late December in a package that brought back Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Should the Mavericks decide to pursue Russell, they’d have the flexibility to offer more than just the veteran minimum — thanks in part to Kyrie Irving’s new contract, which comes with a more manageable cap hit for the 2025-26 season.
Russell is coming off a season in which he spent with the Lakers and the Nets. He finished the season averaging 12.6 points per game, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 58 games. He shot 39 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three-point range.
