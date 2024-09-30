D'Angelo Russell Seems to Take Shot at Former Lakers HC Darvin Ham at Media Day
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter a crucial 2024-25 season. L.A. comes into the season with virtually the same team, led by their starting point guard, D'Angelo Russell.
Russell will play a vital role in the Lakers' success this season, or lack thereof. Nonetheless, the hope is that he can replicate last season's performance this year and maintain that in a potential postseason berth.
That's a long way off now. In the meantime, Russell and the Lakers will focus on improving every aspect of the game, especially defense.
That will be the players but also the coaching staff led by JJ Redick. It will be exciting to witness and see how it materializes. While that was all in the past, Russell may have taken a shot at former head coach Darivn Ham.
In an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet, Russell discussed the difference with Redick at the helm.
"Definitely kind of got used to it… this is definitely a new structure with JJ coming around. My approach is just stay steady."
Russell and Ham had their differences in their one-plus season together. Both of them took shots at each other during the last season.
Ham took an indirect shot at Russell, saying it's hard to coach a team when a player s**** the bed.
"If you're coaching a team," he said, "and one of your starters is like 10 games in a row, just s---ting the bed, what are you going to do?"
That was a direct shot at Rusell, who he benched following an abysmal stretch in December. In the nine games leading up to his benching, Russell averaged just 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 38.6 field goal percentage, 28.9 three-point percentage, and 2.2 turnovers per game.
There has always been odd tension between the two, as Russell said that he had no dialogue with Ham during the Western Conference Finals series in 2023 and that he felt unable to come to Ham for help when he was struggling.
Russell also told ESPN he described a non-existent relationship with Ham, particularly during his rough stretch in the playoffs.
It's been a tough road for Russell as a Laker, but he hopes that is all behind him and the team. The Lakers will look for health and continuity this season, and Russell will play a massive part in that.
