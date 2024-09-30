Hall of Famer Praises Lakers' Kobe Bryant as 'Most Skilled Basketball Player I've Ever Seen'
It's hard to think of a player for the Los Angeles Lakers more beloved than the late Kobe Bryant.
Not only did he stay with the Lakers for 20 years, he also led them to five NBA championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010), two of which he was named NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010).
Needless to say, his record has drawn comparisons to NBA legend Michael Jordan, a well-known idol and mentor of Bryant.
While the two have drawn countless comparisons, an NBA Hall of Famer has made his opinion known on the debate.
During an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" with Shannon Sharpe, guard Tracy McGrady revealed that Bryant was, without a doubt, the most skilled player he had ever seen.
"The most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen is Kobe Bean Bryant," McGrady said. "... Kobe took who MJ was but enhanced the skillset, had a better handle. MJ didn't shoot 3s like that so Kobe took it upon and added the 3-ball to his game because that's where the game evolved too. But skill-wise? The moves, the footwork—he had it all."
If there's anyone who can talk about both player's scoring status, it's McGrady. The seven-time All-Star was the NBA scoring champion in 2003 and 2004 and set the Orlando Magic record for most points in a game (62) and points in a season (2,407).
While Jordan has a higher field goal percentage (49.7 percent) compared to Bryant (44.7 percent), the Lakers legend has scored more total points (33,643) than His Airness (32, 292).
No matter how you compare both of these players, there's no doubt that they are among the greatest to ever play the sport.
Bryant entered the NBA after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft. He was sent to the Lakers in a trade for center Vlade Divac.
Bryant would go on to be one of the most popular and talented players in the franchise's history. In 20 seasons, he averaged 25 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
In his career, Bryant earned countless honors. He was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008 and named to 15 All-NBA teams and 12 NBA All-Defensive teams.
Bryant was named to the NBA All-Star Game 18 times where he would earn NBA All-Star Game MVP four times. After his death, the award was renamed the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player.
