Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Snubbed for Rookie of the Month Honors
Los Angeles Lakers rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the prime bright spot on a sadly familiar 2024-25 regular season start, just got denied Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for the period spanning late October through November.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, Memphis Grizzlies first-year wing Jaylen Wells was named the first Western Conference Rookie of the Month this season, while Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Jared McCain earned that honor for the East.
As far as their playing is concerned, Knecht and Wells have been relatively level this year. But Memphis has been better than Los Angeles thus far despite dealing with more injury woes, so that appears to have given the young Grizzlies upstart the edge.
Knecht, a 23-year-old out of Tennessee selected with the No. 17 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging 11.6 points on efficient .476/.410/.773 shooting splits, along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He recently graduated into being a full-time starter in J.J. Redick's offense, ahead of veteran former lottery pick Cam Reddish.
This story will be updated...
