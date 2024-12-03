Rumored Lakers Trade Package For Jonas Valanciunas Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers may have struck out on signing then-New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in free agency this summer, but apparently they're still pining for the 6-foot-11 big man as a potential trade target.
The now-Washington Wizards pro, inked to a three-year, $30 million deal, becomes trade-eligible on December 15.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers could have some competition for Valanciunas' services.
"Speaking of the frontcourt, playoff-caliber teams needing help at center have cited Jonas Valanciunas as a potential trade target. Valanciunas was acquired in a sign-and-trade from the New Orleans Pelicans to be a veteran mentor to No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr and take a load off the young rookie guarding bigger frontcourt players," Scotto writes. "Valanciunas has been efficient as a reserve center for Washington this season. Behind the scenes, Valanciunas has helped Sarr’s development by going up against him in practice and teaching him things on both sides of the ball."
Reserve L.A. point guard Gabe Vincent, a solid defender whose Miami Heat-era offensive acumen appears to have abandoned him on the West Coast, was pinpointed by Scotto as the possible contract the Lakers would look to offload in a deal. Obviously for a tanking Wizards team that is currently in possession of the NBA's worst record, 2-16, what matters isn't getting back a pricey veteran bench point guard who can't shoot (he's averaging 3.2 points on .347/.239/.333 shooting splits). What matters is draft equity.
Never fear, Scotto has a sense of what L.A. would be ditching in that department, too.
"Keep an eye on Los Angeles potentially dangling Vincent and future second-round picks to try and land Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, a coveted Lakers target," Scotto writes.
The Lakers have had a massive frontcourt depth problem all season behind starters Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. Key reserves Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have been shelved all year while recuperating from their respective offseason surgeries, while Davis' primary available backup, Jaxson Hayes, is now out multiple weeks with a sprained right ankle.
After being a starter for the entirety of his tenure with the Pelicans and before that the Memphis Grizzlies, Valanciunas has mostly been playing in what would be his imagined role with Los Angeles as a backup, behind rookie Wizards lottery pick Alex Sarr. In just 20.0 minutes a night, the burly two-way big is averaging 12.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting from the field and 93.3 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 blocks a night.
