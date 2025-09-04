Dirk Nowitzki Credits Surprise Lakers Guard for Helping Him Transition to NBA
Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He helped the Dallas Mavericks win the championship in 2011, as he was the best player on that team.
Nowitzki wasn't always expected to be one of the best players in the league. He almost didn't want to stay in the United States. He almost decided to go back to Germany.
While he was in the league, Nowitzki had some help from a former Lakers player who helped him with the transition into the NBA and the United States in general.
Dirk Nowitzki credits former Lakers guard AC Green with helping his career take off
While speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki talked about how Green helped him with his transition into the NBA.
"I had a guy called AC Green. He played with the Showtime Lakers and was an ultimate pro. Played like 800 games straight or something. He had the longest Ironman streak. He was on the team my first year and I was just watching him. He was ripped at age 38, 39. I watched his every move in practice. How does he prepare? Does he stretch?"
Green helped him realize what it took to be an NBA player from a preparation standpoint. He showed what it takes to have a long career, which is what Nowitzki ended up having.
The Mavericks were certainly happy that Green helped show him the ropes. He became the greatest player in franchise history and one of the most beloved sports icons in the city of Dallas.
Dirk Nowitzki talks about what he learned from Lakers guard AC Green
When asked about what he learned from Green that he would tell younger players, Nowitzki had this to say.
"But at the beginning, it’s all about learning and keeping your eyes and ears open. There will be some tough times. It’s not an easy transition. It’s the best league in the world. Work through the kinks and go from there."
AC Green did more than help the Lakers win championships. He helped a young German kid become one of the greatest players in the game.
