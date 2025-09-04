All Lakers

Dirk Nowitzki Credits Surprise Lakers Guard for Helping Him Transition to NBA

The Mavericks great gave credit to a former Lakers player for helping with his transition to the NBA.

Ryan Stano

May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitski during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitski during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He helped the Dallas Mavericks win the championship in 2011, as he was the best player on that team.

Nowitzki wasn't always expected to be one of the best players in the league. He almost didn't want to stay in the United States. He almost decided to go back to Germany.

While he was in the league, Nowitzki had some help from a former Lakers player who helped him with the transition into the NBA and the United States in general.

More news: Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Discusses Luka Doncic Era in LA

Dirk Nowitzki credits former Lakers guard AC Green with helping his career take off

While speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki talked about how Green helped him with his transition into the NBA.

"I had a guy called AC Green. He played with the Showtime Lakers and was an ultimate pro. Played like 800 games straight or something. He had the longest Ironman streak. He was on the team my first year and I was just watching him. He was ripped at age 38, 39. I watched his every move in practice. How does he prepare? Does he stretch?"

Green helped him realize what it took to be an NBA player from a preparation standpoint. He showed what it takes to have a long career, which is what Nowitzki ended up having.

The Mavericks were certainly happy that Green helped show him the ropes. He became the greatest player in franchise history and one of the most beloved sports icons in the city of Dallas.

More news: Lakers Coach Looking for New Ways to Best Utilize Luka Doncic

Dirk Nowitzki talks about what he learned from Lakers guard AC Green

When asked about what he learned from Green that he would tell younger players, Nowitzki had this to say.

"But at the beginning, it’s all about learning and keeping your eyes and ears open. There will be some tough times. It’s not an easy transition. It’s the best league in the world. Work through the kinks and go from there."

AC Green did more than help the Lakers win championships. He helped a young German kid become one of the greatest players in the game.

Latest Lakers News

feed

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News