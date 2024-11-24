Lakers Land 12-Time All-Star in New Massive Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have started out the new season with a record of 10-6, looking much more formidable than many expected. Despite this, the Lakers will need more firepower if they want to make any noise in the Western Conference this year.
The team will have to look to the trade market to make some real changes to the roster, something that they didn't do all offseason. But with this continued emphasis on winning a title, Los Angeles has to pull the trigger to get more talent onto the team.
In a new trade proposal by Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, the Lakers land 12-time All-Star guard Chris Paul from the San Antonio Spurs. Paul has long been a target of the Lakers and he could serve this team very well for the remainder of the season.
Los Angeles would add Paul and forward Julian Champagnie in the proposed deal. The Spurs would land guard D'Angelo Russell, allowing them to keep a pass-first type of guard on the roster.
Russell has been mentioned in multiple trade rumors since he returned to the Lakers in the second half of the 2022-23 season. The veteran guard is on the final year of his contract and there is a lot of speculation that Los Angeles will move him before the trade deadline.
Landing a player like Paul could make sense for Los Angeles as he could still control the flow of a game. Paul may also be a better fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, helping to keep the offense running smoothly.
Paul doesn't fit the rebuilding Spurs timeline and likely would rather be competing for a title. If he were to join the Lakers, he would be thrust into a contending team and could go after the first championship of his career.
The longtime point guard has averaged 10.7, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well.
Working under head coach JJ Redick, Paul could thrive in their offensive scheme. Redick has Los Angeles doing all kinds of cutting and motion sets, giving the veteran guard a chance to pick defenses apart with his passing.
It may not be the perfect fit due to Paul's age but Los Angeles needs to shake things up before it's another wasted season.
