Dwyane Wade Reveals New Details on Iconic Lakers' LeBron James Dunk With Heat
LeBron James has played with some great players over the course of his career. James has played with Anthony Davis, Kevin Love, Chris Bosh, and now Luka Doncic. Doncic is the most recent superstar to play with James after being traded to the Lakers a couple of weeks ago.
Before James got to Los Angeles, the most famous player that he played with was Dwayne Wade. He went down to Miami to team up with one of his best friends.
As we know, along with Bosh, those two would team up to win two titles together. They also teamed up for some iconic moments in the history of the league.
Everyone knows the iconic photo of LeBron finishing off a dunk that Wade threw him while they were with the Heat. Wade has his arms outstretched as James is slamming it in the background.
That dunk resulted in an iconic photo that will live on forever. Recently, Wade gave more insight to that play.
Wade let everyone know that the pass he threw was a bounce pass, not a lob. He also gave some insight as to why he decided to get a little saucy with his playmaking.
"The reason I did that is because it was back in Milwaukee, where my jersey's hanging in the rafters as a Marquette player, and they was booing us. And I'm like, 'Ya'll don't boo. This ain't what happens when I come to town,'" Wade said. "And so I was like, 'Oh, okay.' So when I threw it back, I know what Six [James' jersey number with the Heat] is going to do."
It was certainly a cool moment between two great friends on one of the all-time great teams in NBA history. Winning titles for the Heat is a big reason why James ended up going back to Cleveland and, eventually, the Lakers.
Lakers fans are definitely happy that James is playing for them instead of in Miami still. James has already won one title in Los Angeles and is hoping to add more.
Adding Doncic to the fold gives the Lakers a really good shot to compete for their 18th title this season.
