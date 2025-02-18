Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Takes Shot at Mavericks For Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco proved to be a thrilling and unforgettable event, as the league's greatest players gathered to celebrate the sport.
Between the dazzling festivities, media interviews, and high-energy performances, one topic dominated the conversation: the surprising trade that sent Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, while 25-year-old sensation Luka Doncic was shipped to L.A.
The trade has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community, with many fans and analysts scratching their heads over why a deal like this was even on the table.
Both teams appeared to be fully committed to their star players, especially Dallas, where Doncic helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals just last season. Still, there has been no official explanation from the Mavs on why they would part ways with their franchise cornerstone.
Speculation has been rampant, with some suggesting that Dallas' reluctance to pay Doncic’s $345 million Supermax contract may have played a role.
Others have raised concerns about Luka’s conditioning, particularly after reports that he had ballooned to 270 pounds during the off-season.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards lightheartedly addressed this during an interview.
“I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240,” referring to his own weight during a past off-season.
Since the trade, Doncic has made his Lakers debut, playing two games against the Utah Jazz.
In his first outing on February 10th, Luka contributed 14 points in a Lakers victory, followed by a 16-point performance on February 12th in a loss.
Despite the mixed results, the excitement surrounding Doncic’s arrival in L.A. is palpable. His scoring ability and court vision have already been on full display, and he seems to be adjusting well to the Lakers’ system, which includes LeBron James and rising star Austin Reaves.
While it’s still early, Doncic's fit alongside James has sparked optimism that the Lakers could be building something special.
His unique ability to create plays and generate offense has added a new layer to the team’s attack, making them an even more dangerous force as they push toward the playoffs.
All in all, the NBA All-Star Weekend not only gave fans a chance to witness a stellar celebration of basketball but also set the stage for what could be a thrilling second half of the season with Doncic now in a Lakers uniform.
