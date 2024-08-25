EuroLeague Club Looking to Sign Lakers Player
Free agent Los Angeles Lakers guard Skylar Mays is being targeted by EuroLeague club Olimpia Milano. According to Alessandro Maggi, Olimpia Milano is looking to complete the final piece to their roster for the 2024-25 season, and they have Mays in mind.
The 6-foot-3 point guard donned the purple and gold for 17 games during the 2023-24 season. Mays signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in early Jan. The 26-year-old played 4.5 minutes per game and averaged 1.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.4 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three.
Mays began his professional career in 2020 when the Atlanta Hawks drafted him in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick. In late Nov. 2020, the Hawks signed Mays to a two-way contract, and he split time between the Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate, the college Park Skyhawks.
Mays played for the Hawks in the 2021 NBA Summer League and signed a second two-way contract with the Hawks in late Aug. 2021. Eventually, the Hawks converted his two-way contract into a standard NBA contract at the end of the 2022 season.
Just before the 2022-23 season, Mays was added to the Delaware Blue Coats roster. However, months later, he was traded to the Capitanes de Ciudad de México (Mexico City, Mexico) in exchange for Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Bruno Caboclo, and Matt Mooney.
In March 2023, the Portland Trail Balzers signed Mays to a 10-day contract, and before the 2023-24 season, he signed a two-=way contract with the Trail Blazers. As a Trail Blazer, he averaged a career-high 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.
The Louisiana native has been in the league for four years, and 2024 will likely be his last for quite a while or possibly forever. Before Mays made his way to the NBA, he was a standout guard at Louisiana State University. At LSU, he was named to First-team All-SEC in 2020, Second-team All-SEC in 2019, and also made first-team Academic ALl-American in 2019 and 2020. Mays averaged 12.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while he shot 44.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three.
Mays spent four years in college, averaging 16.7 points per game and 1.8 steals in 31 games and 34.4 minutes in his senior season.
More Lakers: Can Lakers’ JJ Redick Contend for Coach of the Year Award in First Season?