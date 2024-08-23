Can Lakers’ JJ Redick Contend for Coach of the Year Award in First Season?
One of the Los Angeles Lakers' only significant moves from the offseason has been replacing former head coach Darvin Ham with former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick takes over the Lakers despite his lack of experience in coaching at any level.
But he has been around the game since his retirement a few years ago, both as a broadcaster and podcaster. He has seen his name rise the ranks in coaching circles and the Lakers gave him his first opportunity in the league.
Many have been against this idea due to the lack of experience and the pressure cooker that is the Lakers' job. But Redick is ready for the challenge ahead and understands the pressure that comes from being the coach in Los Angeles.
Redick inherits a similar roster to what Ham had last season, led by stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles made the postseason a year ago but was bounced out in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.
Many see the Lakers as a team for regression this season but Redick is confident in his abilities. But even with this confidence, can Redick compete for the Coach of the Year honor in his first season?
The answer is that he can but it will depend on how his stars perform. Both James and Davis have dealt with injury issues over the years so their health will determine everything.
If they can stay on the court and perform up to par, the Lakers could have a successful season. This would then throw Redick's name into the hat and voters love to give first-time head coaches a shoutout in these awards.
But if James and Davis miss significant time, which may be likely given the history, Redick will see his chances completely fall apart. The Coach of the Year honor typically goes to a team that overachieved its expectations and with the Lakers' expectations being low around the league, if Los Angeles wins, Redick becomes a clear candidate.
He is likely to be able to contend for the award but it's not probable. Other coaches around the league have better shots to win this honor but Redick is only focused on helping the Lakers win a title.
An individual award would be nice for his resume but without a championship, it will be a failed season in Lakerland. Redick knows this and is preparing himself for the pressure that is to come in the coming months.
